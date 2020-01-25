 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Starbucks shutters shops in China's Hubei Province amid coronavirus outbreak

25 Jan, 2020 06:19
Get short URL
Starbucks shutters shops in China's Hubei Province amid coronavirus outbreak
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks in central Beijing ©  REUTERS/Jason Lee
Starbucks has shut down all shops and halted delivery services in China's Hubei Province, as health officials scramble to contain a deadly coronavirus that originated from the provincial capital, Wuhan.

The coffee chain's decision to suspend operations for the duration of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday was prompted by "health concerns" for its customers and employees, the company said in a social media post.

The move comes shortly after McDonald's announced that it will halt operations in five cities in the province. The fast-food giant said the temporary closures were for "for employee and customer health and safety."

Also on rt.com Chinese doctor battling coronavirus on ‘front line’ of outbreak epicenter in Hubei dies as death toll hits 41

Traced back to Wuhan, the outbreak has spread across China and has now reached Europe, the United States and Australia. Some 41 people in China have succumbed to the deadly virus, while an estimated 1,300 others have been infected worldwide.

Chinese authorities have expanded the quarantine of Wuhan to nearby cities, putting an unprecedented 36 million people on lockdown.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies