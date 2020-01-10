Moscow joins TOP 5 ‘best’ cities in the world, triumphing over Dubai, Singapore, Barcelona & others

The Russian capital has been named the world’s fifth-best metropolis in a ranking of 100 major cities by Resonance Consultancy. It is the top-hashtagged city on Instagram, the consultancy firm said.

“Intriguing and increasingly hungry for global attention, Russia’s beguiling capital is a cultural gold mine spanning the ages,” reads Resonance’s ranking. “First timers and regulars fall under the spell of Moscow the minute they set foot in this endlessly fascinating and dynamic metropolis.”

The city was only behind London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo in the rating. Dubai, Singapore, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Rome closed the top-10.

Last year, Resonance rated Moscow the world’s sixth-best city.

According to the consulting company, Moscow “offers a bounty of classic attractions, including the masterpiece of Russian architecture that is St. Basil’s Cathedral; the Kremlin and Red Square, two UNESCO Heritage Sites that are also the historic and spiritual heart of the city; and, of course, Gorky Park.” It adds: “But the city also rewards venturing off the beaten path, with bizarre bars, tasty and increasingly locally sourced meals, and daring fashion boutiques.”

Another Russian city, St. Petersburg, which is often dubbed the Russia’s cultural capital, was ranked 35th overall.

“There are many worthy cities that vie for the title of Venice of the North, but only one that wears the crown with the panache of St. Petersburg,” the ranking said.

Resonance rates cities on six “pillars of place equity,” including their economy, education, infrastructure and online rankings, including data from TripAdvisor and Instagram.

In November, Moscow has been named the ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ in another prestigious rating by the World Travel Awards.

