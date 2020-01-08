 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports
Oil markets rally as US stocks take a plunge after Iranian revenge strike

8 Jan, 2020 01:56
Oil markets rally as US stocks take a plunge after Iranian revenge strike
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from oil refinery stacks at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions plant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ©  Reuters / Mark Makela
The price of crude saw a significant jump following a series of Iranian missile strikes on American bases in Iraq, which also sent US stocks plummeting as concerns of a wider regional war take hold.

The attack on Tuesday night drove the US oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude, to gain some 3.4 percent, while Brent crude is up similarly, by over 3.5 percent.

The Dow Jones, meanwhile, took a hit, dropping by nearly 120 points, as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ also struggled, losing 9.1 and 2.8 points respectively.

