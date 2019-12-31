Chinese-built Teslas just ‘a publicity stunt,’ auto industry expert tells RT’s Boom Bust
Tesla just wanted to say that it has delivered cars in 2019, according to auto industry expert Lauren Fix.
“That’s more of a publicity stunt than anything else,” she told Boom Bust, adding that any company needs sales because “if there are no sales then you’re just producing product that just sits.”
The automotive expert notes “That’s what happened in the US with a lot of vehicles sitting in different locations around the country.” And that’s not good, she says, explaining that no one wants to build a product that’s not being sold, “you’d better have consumers wait.”
