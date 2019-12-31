 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Chinese-built Teslas just ‘a publicity stunt,’ auto industry expert tells RT’s Boom Bust

31 Dec, 2019 12:43
Get short URL
Chinese-built Teslas just ‘a publicity stunt,’ auto industry expert tells RT’s Boom Bust
China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle © Reuters / Yilei Sun
Tesla’s stock tanked nearly five percent this week on concerns the company will miss its sales target in the fourth quarter. Stock fell despite the electric car-maker’s rolling out its first Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla just wanted to say that it has delivered cars in 2019, according to auto industry expert Lauren Fix.

“That’s more of a publicity stunt than anything else,” she told Boom Bust, adding that any company needs sales because “if there are no sales then you’re just producing product that just sits.”

The automotive expert notes “That’s what happened in the US with a lot of vehicles sitting in different locations around the country.” And that’s not good, she says, explaining that no one wants to build a product that’s not being sold, “you’d better have consumers wait.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies