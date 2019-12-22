 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Ripple is thriving off the failures of antique SWIFT system, market analyst tells Boom Bust

22 Dec, 2019 09:23
Get short URL
Ripple is thriving off the failures of antique SWIFT system, market analyst tells Boom Bust
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Klaus Ohlenschlager
Ripple, the company behind cryptocurrency XRP, has raised US$200 million in its latest investment round - bringing its valuation to $10 billion - as the startup aims to further grow its cross-border payments business.

However, the success of the San Francisco-based firm, with its growing base of consumers sending live payments, did not result in a huge movement in XRP, which has the third-largest cryptocurrency market capitalization behind bitcoin and Ethereum. This can be explained by the fact that the token is a “specific kind of crypto,” making it uninteresting for regular investors, according to Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute of Economic Research.

“That does not mean it’s not going to change the world. I think it’s an extremely important technology, because it’s thriving off the failures of this antique SWIFT system,” the analyst told Boom Bust.

“Our legacy financial systems are incapable of dealing with the new age of globalization so taking crypto to kind of fill this market niche... and XRP has been really valuable in that sense.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies