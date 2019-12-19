 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s pioneering floating nuclear power plant begins delivering electricity to remote Arctic region

19 Dec, 2019 11:20
Russia's floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov leaves to Chukotka from Murmansk © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
The world’s first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP), the Akademik Lomonosov, began supplying electricity on Thursday to a remote town in the far eastern region of Chukotka, Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom has announced.

The power plant’s generators were launched after being synchronized with the connected electric grid on shore.

For the residents of the small city of Pevek, this was a symbolic event, as it was tied to the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree ahead of New Years’ celebrations, according to Rosatom.

“A critical step was made on the path of developing Pevek as a new energy capital of the region, a stronghold in developing western Chukotka and the key chain of the Northern Sea Route, while the task for the next year is to complete commissioning of FNPP for industrial operation,” Rosatom said.

The Akademik Lomonosov was towed to the region from Murmansk, a major port city in northwestern Russia. The 5,000-km trip lasted 22 days, requiring two tug boats to move the barge, which lacks its own propulsion, and an icebreaker to deliver the convoy through the icy Arctic waters.

The number of operating nuclear power plants in Russia will grow to 11 once the FNPP is put into service.

