Russia’s pioneering floating nuclear power plant begins delivering electricity to remote Arctic region

The world’s first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP), the Akademik Lomonosov, began supplying electricity on Thursday to a remote town in the far eastern region of Chukotka, Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom has announced.

The power plant’s generators were launched after being synchronized with the connected electric grid on shore.

For the residents of the small city of Pevek, this was a symbolic event, as it was tied to the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree ahead of New Years’ celebrations, according to Rosatom.

Первая в мире плавучая атомная теплоэлектростанция выдала первую электроэнергию в сеть. Для жителей Певека этот день стал символичным: в преддверии Нового года с энергетическим пуском ПАТЭС в городе зажглась новогодняя ёлка pic.twitter.com/8NqDxrZXEq — Росатом (@rosatom) December 19, 2019

“A critical step was made on the path of developing Pevek as a new energy capital of the region, a stronghold in developing western Chukotka and the key chain of the Northern Sea Route, while the task for the next year is to complete commissioning of FNPP for industrial operation,” Rosatom said.

The Akademik Lomonosov was towed to the region from Murmansk, a major port city in northwestern Russia. The 5,000-km trip lasted 22 days, requiring two tug boats to move the barge, which lacks its own propulsion, and an icebreaker to deliver the convoy through the icy Arctic waters.

The number of operating nuclear power plants in Russia will grow to 11 once the FNPP is put into service.

