Thomas Cook brand may be revived next year by its new Chinese owner

Iconic British travel firm Thomas Cook, which went bankrupt in September, is poised to be relaunched by China’s Fosun Tourism Group, which acquired the tour operator’s trademark after its dramatic collapse.

The Shanghai-based group plans to set up a new platform in the first half of 2020, where some of its existing travel offerings will be presented under the Thomas Cook brand, according to Bloomberg.

The company hopes the familiar name will help attract European customers, the report said, citing sources. There is, however, no guarantee everything will go as planned, as the bankruptcy of one of the world’s oldest travel firms caused chaos, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded.

In November, Fosun, the owner of Club Med (which generates most of its revenue), bought the troubled 178-year-old British travel major’s trademark and related hotel brands, Casa Cook and Cook’s Club. The purchase cost the Chinese conglomerate more than $14 million. Fosun said at the time that the acquisition is aimed at expanding its tourism business.

