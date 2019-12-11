 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan looks to buy Russian made SSJ-100 passenger airliners

11 Dec, 2019 14:01
SSJ-100 aircraft © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
The national carrier of Pakistan may purchase Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) planes, according to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who is currently in Islamabad on an official visit.

“We interact directly with Pakistan Air. We have agreed that in January we will continue working on it, taking into account the fact that we must work out the destination network together with our colleagues. It concerns the possibility of supplying from 6 to 16 aircraft,” Manturov told reporters. Talks will continue next year, he said.

Pakistani officials said last week the planes could be supplied on both wet and dry lease with an option to purchase.

Sukhoi SuperJet 100 is Russia’s newest twin-engine regional passenger aircraft. It began operating commercially in 2011. The range of the base version is 4,400km with the capacity to seat 98 passengers. The aircraft is in service with airlines in Laos, Mexico, Ireland, and Russia. The jet’s largest operator in Russia is Aeroflot.

Moscow and Islamabad signed their largest-ever cooperation deal this week, worth billions of dollars, to expand trade and business ties. The deal includes huge investments in energy, rail and steel industries.

