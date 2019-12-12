 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China' – Trump

12 Dec, 2019 14:50
FILE PHOTO: An American flag at the Port of Los Angeles in the background © AFP / Mario Tama
With this weekend's tariff deadline looming for China, US President Donald Trump hinted the two nations could finally reach a partial trade agreement soon.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump twitted on Thursday.

Trump and US trade negotiators are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday to finalize their plan for new China tariffs set to take effect this weekend.

“The two sides’ economic and trade teams are maintaining close communication,” Gao Feng, spokesman at the Chinese commerce ministry, told reporters.

Unless the first phase of a new trade deal is reached by Saturday, the US is expected to impose 15 percent duties on $160 billion of Chinese consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, other electronics and clothes.

The two countries agreed in October to conclude a preliminary trade agreement, but so far talks have failed to produce a deal.

US stocks jumped in early trading after Trump’s tweet, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high at 3,159.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 200 points higher, at 28,085.53. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4 percent to 8,699.62.

