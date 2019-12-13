Another year, another record: Russia & China project trade to hit $110bn this year
From January to November, mutual trade between Russia and China stood at 100.32 billion, which is 3.1 percent more than in the same period last year. A new record could be set if the trend persists, the ministry’s spokesman, Gao Feng, said at a news conference on Thursday.Also on rt.com Russia plans to issue its first 'Panda' bonds next year – finance ministry
Sino-Russian trade turnover has been steadily growing in recent years. In 2017, it surged by 20.8 percent year-on-year to $84.07 billion, while in 2018 mutual trade soared 27.1 percent to top $107 billion for the first time ever.
The two countries, both currently facing pressure from the US – in the form of sanctions against Russia and a simmering trade war with China – have recently set the ambitious goal of doubling trade turnover to reach $200 billion by 2024.
