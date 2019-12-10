 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canada goes after Volkswagen over diesel emissions fraud

10 Dec, 2019 10:32
German automaker Volkswagen (VW), which is the target of lawsuits in more than 50 countries around the world, is now being charged by Canada’s government for faking emissions tests.

The firm faces 58 charges of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act as well as two other charges of providing misleading information to officials.

VW imported 128,000 diesel engine vehicles, which violated emissions standards, into Canada between 2008 and 2015. The cars were outfitted with software to make it appear as though they produced fewer emissions than they actually did.

The automaker said that it is cooperating with Canadian investigators and has already prepared a plea deal ahead of its first court appearance in Toronto on Friday.

“At the hearing, the parties will submit for the court’s consideration a proposed plea resolution and seek its approval,” it said. “The details of the proposed plea resolution will be presented at the hearing.”

The company is facing lawsuits worldwide over the ‘dieselgate’ scandal, which has already cost VW more than $30 billion in fines and compensation for customers.In March 2017, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to charges in the US and was fined over $4.3 billion.

