 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Volkswagen bosses charged in Germany over diesel emissions scandal

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 14:48
Get short URL
Volkswagen bosses charged in Germany over diesel emissions scandal
FILE PHOTO: VW logo badge © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
German prosecutors have filed charges against Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, company chairman Hans Dieter Potsch, and former CEO Martin Winterkorn, regarding market manipulation linked to VW’s emissions cheating scandal.

The trio is accused of intentionally withholding information from the company’s shareholders about the financial risks of the scandal that erupted in 2015, the prosecutors’ office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday. As the result, the carmaker’s stock price could have been improperly influenced, prosecutors charge.

Also on rt.com Luxury carmaker Porsche fined over diesel cheating

The German automaker denies that the executives failed to fulfil their obligations to inform investors, calling the allegations “groundless.”

“If there is a trial, we are confident that the allegations will prove to be unfounded,” VW management board member for legal and integrity, Hiltrud Werner, said as cited by media.

Current CEO Diess’ attorneys rejected the charges, arguing that he joined the automaker in July 2015 when he was in no position to foresee that the diesel issues would have such financial consequences that were relevant for the capital market.

Also on rt.com German prosecutors charge former Audi boss with fraud over ‘dieselgate’

In 2015, VW admitted that it had equipped millions of diesel vehicles worldwide with software that could defeat emissions tests. In 2016, the company agreed to a $14.7 billion settlement with the US government. Dieselgate has so far cost the car giant around €30 billion ($33.6 billion).

Former CEO Winterkorn, who resigned when the scandal broke, was charged with fraud in Germany in April. Earlier, the United States filed charges against Winterkorn.

Volkswagen stocks dropped more than 2.5 percent on Tuesday, the most in five days.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies