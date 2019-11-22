Microsoft gets approval to export software to Huawei once again

US tech major Microsoft has been granted a license to export software to China’s Huawei. The latter was added to the US ‘Entity List’ in May, making it illegal for American companies to do business with Huawei without a license.

This week a temporary general license was extended for another 90 days, allowing US carriers to continue to do business with the company.

“On November 20th, the US Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We appreciate the department’s action in response to our request.”

Two other reprieves were granted by the department to Huawei in May and August.

“The temporary general license extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this week.

“The department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security,” he added.

Huawei said the extension doesn’t change the fact that it’s being “treated unfairly” by the US government.“We have long held that the decision by the US Department of Commerce to add Huawei to the Entity List has caused more harm to the US than to Huawei,” the Chinese company said.

Huawei has been accused by Washington of spying for Beijing, a charge both the company and the Chinese government deny. US President Donald Trump issued an order in May barring US firms from supplying Huawei with parts or technology. Since then, the Silicon Valley giants have been quietly lobbying the Trump administration to ease the ban due to concerns over the imminent loss of billions of dollars in trade.

