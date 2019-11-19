 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No doubt America’s debt will soon hit $60 TRILLION – RT’s Keiser Report

19 Nov, 2019 10:11
© Reuters / Ashlee Espinal
The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies, the US and China, is at risk of becoming a ‘financial war,’ a former Chinese finance minister says.

RT’s Keiser Report discusses the possibility of a trade war turning into financial one, with Stacy Herbert saying that America is an empire of debt, ran by derivatives.

Max Keiser agrees, saying that: “The only way to keep this Ponzi scheme going is to keep flooding the market with ever more trillions of dollars’ worth of fake fiat money and more derivatives.”

So, the Ponzi scheme will increase, he says, adding that “America’s debt will go from $23 trillion to $50-60 trillion; I’ve no doubt about that.”

