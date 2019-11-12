 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Trump says US economy ‘BOOMING’, predicts stock market will set another record

12 Nov, 2019 14:48
Get short URL
Trump says US economy ‘BOOMING’, predicts stock market will set another record
FILE PHOTO: A trader at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Major US stock market indices may enjoy yet another record on Tuesday, President Donald Trump vowed before his much-anticipated speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Trump is scheduled to address the audience at noon, and is expected to talk about the ongoing tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing, while the two powers are still in talks over the partial trade agreement. Some reports earlier said that the president may postpone levies on EU automobile imports for six months.

Also on rt.com BIG MOMMA? ‘Mother of all bubbles’ could blow up economy in next 2 years – strategist

The potential easing of US tariffs has been one of the main reasons for the market rally. US stock indices were pointing slightly higher on Tuesday after the president’s tweets. 

If Trump gets it right, the Dow Jones Industrial Average may score its 10th record high this year, after it closed slightly higher on Monday thanks to rising Boeing shares. However, the rest of the stock market closed lower with the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.13 percent, amid trade war uncertainties.

Earlier this month, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs. The S&P reached 3,093 points, while the Nasdaq closed at 8,475 points when markets closed on Friday.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies