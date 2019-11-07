 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China unveils giant self-developed wind turbine (VIDEO)

7 Nov, 2019 09:59
A giant offshore wind turbine with a 210-meter rotor diameter has been developed in China and will be put into production soon, the science and technology bureau of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality says.

The H210-10MW turbine has a unit capacity of 10 megawatts and is China’s first wind turbine to have a rotor diameter of more than 200 meters.

Once put into operation, each unit could generate about 40 million kWh of electricity annually, according to Han Huali, director of the research institute at HZ Windpower. This will double the unit energy production of the 5-MW turbines currently in use, he explained, as cited by Xinhua News Agency.

The world’s largest market for wind power, China has been actively promoting a transition to its green and low-carbon sector. Last year, the country installed 20.2 GW of onshore wind energy production and offshore wind farms capable of 1.6 GW, representing, respectively, 44 percent and 37 percent of global market share.

