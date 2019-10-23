 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump to lift Turkey sanctions as he claims ALL credit for Syria border de-escalation (WATCH LIVE)
Africa needs development, improvement in quality of life & Russia has much to offer – economy minister

23 Oct, 2019 14:39
© pexels.com
The volume of trade between Russia and the African continent has doubled over the past five years, according to Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin.

Talking to RT on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, he said Russia’s trade with some African countries is concentrated on a narrow range of goods. That’s why “the major issue of developing economic ties with Africa lies in diversification,” Oreshkin said.

According to the minister, Russia has a great amount of goods, technology, and projects that it could offer. At the same time, many countries in Africa really need those projects, he explained.

“Russia is working on realization of joint projects which will facilitate the development and improvement of the quality of life in Africa. Such collaborative approach distinguishes Russia from other countries,” said Oreshkin.

Trade between Russia and Africa grew by 17 percent in 2018 to $20 billion. Addressing the summit in Sochi, President Vladimir Putin called for trade to be doubled over the next four or five years. He also said that Moscow had written off African debts to the tune of over $20 billion.

