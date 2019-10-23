 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia & Niger ink deal for delivery of MI-35 combat helicopters

23 Oct, 2019 08:17
Get short URL
Russia & Niger ink deal for delivery of MI-35 combat helicopters
Mi-35 attack helicopters © Reuters
A contract for the supply of 12 Mi-35 attack helicopters has been sealed by Russia and Niger on Wednesday in Sochi at the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

Niger's Foreign Minister Kalla Ankourao said the aircraft will be used to fight the Boko Haram terrorist organization.

According to the minister, more than a hundred Nigerien military that are currently completing their studies at Russian military academies will probably prefer to work with Russian equipment when they return home for duty.

The Russia-Africa summit, which kicked off on Wednesday, has attracted over 3,000 representatives of African businesses. The two-day event is co-hosted by Russia and Egypt.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies