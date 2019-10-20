 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria’s Raqqa province begins reviving destroyed oil & gas fields

20 Oct, 2019 08:32
FILE PHOTO: Oil well pumps in the Rmeilane oil field, Syria © AFP / Youssef Karwashan
Recovery works have started at liberated oil and gas sites in Raqqa province in northern Syria, as well as in the area between the governorate and Hama and Homs provinces, local field management has said.

“The restoration of the fields will require a lot of work and the involvement of large companies,” the head of Al-Tabqah oil field management Ali Ibrahim told RIA on Sunday.

He added that the oil wells and infrastructure at crude treatment plants were destroyed, while the pipelines are seriously damaged. The destruction was caused by US coalition airstrikes, according to Ibrahim, as it bombed IS-controlled territories and almost every oil well was affected.

The oilfield Ibrahim operates used to produce around 6,000 barrels per day before the war started in Syria in 2011. Before that, the country’s crude and other petroleum liquids output stood at around 400,000 barrels a day, with most of it exported to Europe.

