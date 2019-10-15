 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia & China to build world’s largest petrochemical plant

15 Oct, 2019 11:23
Get short URL
Russia & China to build world’s largest petrochemical plant
© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
An agreement worth more than $13 billion has been signed between China National Chemical Engineering Group (CNCEC) and Russia’s RusGasDobycha to build a natural gas processing and chemical plant.

It is the largest ethylene integration project in the world, according to CNCEC chairman Dai Hegen. He told China Central Television the contract is the biggest ever signed by a Chinese enterprise.

The new contract includes construction of a natural gas processing chemical plant in a small town near Russia’s shores at the Gulf of Finland. The plant will comprise two sets of ethylene cracking facilities with an annual capacity of 1.4 million tons. It will also have six sets of polyethylene facilities with an annual capacity of 480,000 tons, two sets of LAO facilities with an annual capacity of 137,000 tons and an outside battery limiter (OSBL).

Also on rt.com Energy supernetwork: Putin approves Russia’s new gas pipeline megaproject to China via Mongolia

The project is divided into three phases: infrastructure extension, early stage engineering and then project implementation. The contract period is five years.

CNCEC said in a statement it would continue to tap the Russian market, promote cooperation for mutual benefits and win-win results.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies