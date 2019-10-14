 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World’s biggest oil company considers investing in Russian LNG

14 Oct, 2019 09:41
Arctic port of Sabetta, Yamalo-Nenets district, Russia © Reuters / Olesya Astakhova
The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, may become an investor in Russian LNG projects in the future, according to the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Speaking at a Russian-Saudi investment forum on Monday, Novak said: “We already have projects that are implemented. Now we have invited our Saudi colleagues to develop our projects for the production of liquefied natural gas in the north of Russia, where we have a successful Yamal LNG project.”

“We believe that Saudi Aramco will be one of the investors in future projects,” he added.

Novak said earlier that Saudi companies were considering investments in joint gas projects with Russia, as well as for the production of ethanol, used in the liquefaction of natural gas.

