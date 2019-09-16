 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Oil prices skyrocket 20% after attacks on Saudi plants disrupt global supply

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 09:02 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 09:03
Get short URL
Oil prices skyrocket 20% after attacks on Saudi plants disrupt global supply
FILE PHOTO: The production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield © Reuters / Ahmed Jadallah
Crude prices soared as trading opened on Monday after this weekend’s drone attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities slashed the kingdom’s output by half, or more than five percent of global daily production.

Brent crude futures jumped by as much as 19 percent to $71.95 per barrel, making the biggest intra-day gain in nearly 30 years. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared more than 15 percent, reaching $63.34 a barrel.

Also on rt.com Massive heart attack for oil market? Drone raid on Saudi facilities may push oil to $100

The gains were pared later in the day, but oil prices were still higher than at the end of last week. Brent crude was trading above $65 per barrel and WTI over $58 as of 7:18am GMT.

The price spike came after attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, including a key refinery in the city of Abqaiq. Restoring work at the facilities may take weeks, not days as Aramco pledged earlier.

“This incident effectively eliminates the world’s spare capacity,” Sarah Cottle, global head of market insight at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC.

Also on rt.com Saudi Aramco revealed as world’s most profitable company

She added that the attack “heightens the risk premium” and can drive crude prices beyond $70 per barrel. Some earlier forecasts suggested that oil prices may reach $100 a barrel if Saudi refineries stay closed for too long.

On Monday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that such attacks on major facilities “impact the general energy security issues.” He noted that commercial stocks around the world have enough resources to cover oil shortage in the medium-term, but the situation will depend on how long the impact of the infrastructure breakdown will be felt.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies