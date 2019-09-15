 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Massive heart attack for oil market? Attack on Saudi facilities could take toll on crude prices

Published time: 15 Sep, 2019 10:31
Get short URL
Massive heart attack for oil market? Attack on Saudi facilities could take toll on crude prices
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press
The drone strike on major Saudi Arabian oil sites, including the world’s largest oil processing facility, could add a significant risk premium to the price of crude oil, as the attack cut the kingdom’s output in half.

Armed drones targeted a refinery in the city of Abqaiq, the crown jewel of the Saudi oil infrastructure, which is crucial for global energy supplies, and a refinery at the vast Khurais oil field. The attack, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, seriously damaged the kingdom’s production capacity, affecting more than 5 million barrels of crude processing per day.

Also on rt.com Pompeo blames Iran for drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Senator Graham urges US to strike it

Despite assurances from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that the global oil markets are “well supplied,” and oil giant Saudi Aramco saying it can restore production, this major disruption in the world’s leading oil exporting state is poised to send oil prices soaring when trading reopens late Sunday, analysts believe.

The gloomiest scenario includes crude prices in triple digits. If the shortage persists for a long time, oil is feared to rise to $100, according to Forbes and some industry experts. Moreover, the already slow global growth may suffer even more.

The attack on the Saudi oil facilities is akin to a massive heart attack for the oil market and global economy,” according to former top energy and economic adviser to President George W. Bush, Bob McNally. His concerns were echoed by a veteran OPEC watcher at consultant IHS Markit, Roger Diwan.

“Abqaiq is the heart of the system and they just had a heart attack,” Diwan told Bloomberg.

Also on rt.com The US briefly overtook Saudi Arabia in gross oil exports

While many agree that the oil market cannot ignore the attack in Abqaiq, how much the price of oil will spike is still a big question. Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates expects that oil will jump in the range of $5 to $10 per barrel, adding up to 25 cents per gallon for gasoline, according to CNBC.

Washington says it is ready to step in and offset any possible disruptions. On Saturday, the Department of Energy said the US can deploy resources from the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserve, which holds nearly 645 million barrels of oil.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies