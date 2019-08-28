 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sincerity of American presidency in jeopardy due to Trump’s erratic behavior on China – Boom Bust

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 14:42
© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Beijing has denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that two phone calls were made by Chinese diplomats, asking for a resumption of trade talks. Trump said on Monday that China had offered to get back to negotiating a deal.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Sourabh Gupta, senior Asia-Pacific specialist at ICAS (Institute for China – America Studies), who says the Chinese see Trump “as being insincere.”

They are willing to sit down and talk, but it’s going to be on a trust-but-verify basis, he adds.

According to Gupta, there has been a significant loss of confidence. “The Chinese initially took the US president’s word on good faith and with great sincerity… but Trump has gone all over the place so many times that now the concept of sincerity which is devolved to the American presidency itself is in jeopardy. And that is not a good thing.”

