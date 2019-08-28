Sincerity of American presidency in jeopardy due to Trump’s erratic behavior on China – Boom Bust

Beijing has denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that two phone calls were made by Chinese diplomats, asking for a resumption of trade talks. Trump said on Monday that China had offered to get back to negotiating a deal.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Sourabh Gupta, senior Asia-Pacific specialist at ICAS (Institute for China – America Studies), who says the Chinese see Trump “as being insincere.”

They are willing to sit down and talk, but it’s going to be on a trust-but-verify basis, he adds.

According to Gupta, there has been a significant loss of confidence. “The Chinese initially took the US president’s word on good faith and with great sincerity… but Trump has gone all over the place so many times that now the concept of sincerity which is devolved to the American presidency itself is in jeopardy. And that is not a good thing.”

