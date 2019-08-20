 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Why the negativity? Rich Danes will be forced to PAY bank to hold their deposits

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 15:06
Get short URL
Why the negativity? Rich Danes will be forced to PAY bank to hold their deposits
FILE PHOTO: A model of the outer door of an underground vault © Reuters / Toru Hanai
Wealthy clients of Denmark’s third largest bank, Jyske Bank, will have to pay to keep savings there instead of earning interest. The bank plans to apply negative interest rates to the deposits.

The measure will only affect clients who hold more than 7.5 million kroner (around $US1.1 million) in their accounts. They will have to pay a negative interest rate of 0.6 percent for their deposits. In practice, it means that if a person has $1.5 million in his account, they will have to pay the bank $9,000 to keep savings there.

Also on rt.com Something rotten in the state of Denmark? Govt wants stores to stop accepting cash

Jyske’s chief executive Anders Dam explained that the negative interest rate environment which has impacted the local market since 2012, now “seems to be of a rather permanent nature.” This has cost the lender money to hold customers’ savings, said the banker.

“Market expectations indicate that the negative interest rate environment will last for several years,” the official said in a statement on the bank’s website on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com 'We’re not for sale': Greenland’s FM fires back at reports Trump toyed with idea of buying Greenland

Negative interest rates will come into force starting December 1. However, it is expected that only a small number of wealthy customers will be affected, according to an assessment by economist Per Hansen of investment firm Nordnet, cited by the Local.

The same bank made headlines earlier this month when it offered, in effect, to pay its customers to borrow money after Jyske launched its first negative interest rate mortgage. According to the terms of the 10-year deal the charge is minus 0.5 percent a year, but the homeowners will not be given physical money; clients’ debt will be reduced each month by more than the amount they pay.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies