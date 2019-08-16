'We’re not for sale': Greenland’s FM fires back at reports Trump toyed with idea of buying Greenland

Greenland’s foreign minister has responded to reports that US President Donald Trump discussed purchasing the autonomous Danish territory, remarking that the island wasn’t for sale, Reuters reports.

“We are open for business but we’re not for sale,” Ane Lone Bagger told the news outlet.

Trump half-jokingly suggested to his advisers that the United States consider purchasing Greenland from Denmark, the Wall Street Journal reported. The president apparently sees the resource-rich territory as prime real estate, but the Danes appear to be less than excited about the potential deal.

“It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season,” former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, Foreign Affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, told DR, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous.

The remark was leaked to the press as Trump prepares to visit Copenhagen in September, causing a media flurry about what kind of reception the US president receives when he arrives in the Scandinavian country.

