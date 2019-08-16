 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'We’re not for sale': Greenland’s FM fires back at reports Trump toyed with idea of buying Greenland

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 10:53 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
'We’re not for sale': Greenland’s FM fires back at reports Trump toyed with idea of buying Greenland
A man walks to his boat past a number of abandoned and dry-docked boats in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018. © REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Greenland’s foreign minister has responded to reports that US President Donald Trump discussed purchasing the autonomous Danish territory, remarking that the island wasn’t for sale, Reuters reports.

“We are open for business but we’re not for sale,” Ane Lone Bagger told the news outlet.

Trump half-jokingly suggested to his advisers that the United States consider purchasing Greenland from Denmark, the Wall Street Journal reported. The president apparently sees the resource-rich territory as prime real estate, but the Danes appear to be less than excited about the potential deal.

Also on rt.com Real estate, White House-style: Report says Trump toying with idea of BUYING Greenland

“It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season,” former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, Foreign Affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, told DR, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous.

The remark was leaked to the press as Trump prepares to visit Copenhagen in September, causing a media flurry about what kind of reception the US president receives when he arrives in the Scandinavian country.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies