US pushes back tariffs against China to December, removes some items from tariff list
US postpones tariffs on some Chinese products, including cell phones & laptops

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 13:59 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 14:17
FILE PHOTO: A factory in the Hangyong Auto Industrial Park, Lu'an City, China's Anhui Province © AFP
Further US tariffs on some Chinese imports are set to be delayed until December 15, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced.

In Tuesday’s statement, the USTR announced Washington’s next steps in the trade conflict with Beijing.

The agency said that imposing an additional tariff of 10 percent on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports, due to take effect on September 1, will be delayed on certain articles.

Cell phones, laptops, video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing won’t be hit by new tariffs until December 15.

At the same time the new levies will not target "certain products" as they were removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors, according to the USTR.

Further details and lists of the tariffs will be released by the agency later in the day.

