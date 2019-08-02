Beijing suggests Trump ‘give up illusions & shoulder responsibility’ to resolve trade war
The ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by Reuters as saying that the US – the world’s largest economy – should give up its illusions, shoulder some responsibility and get back on the right track to resolve the trade war.
She added that, while China does not want a trade war with the US, it is not afraid of fighting one.Also on rt.com Trump to impose additional 10% tariff on remaining $300 bln of Chinese imports to US from Sept 1
The Chinese ministry’s announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s latest threats to hit China with more tariffs. On Thursday, Trump vowed to impose a 10 percent tariff on roughly $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.
The move broke a truce in the long-running trade war between Washington and Beijing, which had been agreed at the G20 summit in June.
