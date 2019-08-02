 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing suggests Trump ‘give up illusions & shoulder responsibility’ to resolve trade war

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 08:57
US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the country would have to take countermeasures if the United States was committed to imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by Reuters as saying that the US – the world’s largest economy – should give up its illusions, shoulder some responsibility and get back on the right track to resolve the trade war.

She added that, while China does not want a trade war with the US, it is not afraid of fighting one.

The Chinese ministry’s announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s latest threats to hit China with more tariffs. On Thursday, Trump vowed to impose a 10 percent tariff on roughly $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.

The move broke a truce in the long-running trade war between Washington and Beijing, which had been agreed at the G20 summit in June.

