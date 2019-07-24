 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Gold just beginning to shine & set to break out far beyond 2011 highs – Peter Schiff

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 12:54
Get short URL
Gold just beginning to shine & set to break out far beyond 2011 highs – Peter Schiff
© Global Look Press / Artur Cupak
Investors have flocked to gold in recent months, making it the best-performing commodity this year. The precious metal is expected to make much bigger gains thanks to unwise US policies, veteran broker Peter Schiff believes.

“Gold was really down today, but if you really understood what this means you would be buying gold as fast as you can,” Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital told RT’s Boom Bust.

He explained that the recent extension of the debt limit and federal spending caps by US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders would lead to skyrocketing deficits over the next several years. This is even without a recession, which could hit very soon, according to the expert.

“Bigger deficits mean much more money printing, they mean a lot more inflation and all of this is very bullish for gold,” Schiff said, adding that the price may top $1800-$1900 per ounce, as seen several years ago.

“Ultimately the price of gold is gonna shoot past the 2011 highs and who knows how much higher it’s going, but much higher,” Schiff added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies