‘Avengers: Endgame’ dethrones ‘Avatar’ as highest-grossing movie of all time

The epic finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga, ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ has officially become king of the global box office set, topping James Cameron’s ‘Avatar,’ which held the title for almost a decade.

‘Endgame’ is now the biggest film of all time, with worldwide ticket sales currently standing at US$2.79 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. This beats by $500,000 the global tally reached by ‘Avatar.’

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

It took Marvel’s superhero film, released in April, around three months to beat the ten-year champion of international box office sales. James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ was released in December 2009 and beat the record set by the director’s other movie, ‘Titanic,’ in less than two months. Avatar’s total gross, currently standing at $2.789 billion, now holds the second spot, followed by ‘Titanic’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“If you adjust for inflation, [James Cameron] still holds the title, and he’ll probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie. But for right now ... ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest film of all time,” Feige said.

Adjusted for inflation, 'Endgame' would have to make over $3.2 billion to beat 'Avatar.'

At Comic-Con, Marvel Studios also revealed big plans for the next movies in its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Some of them will be sequels to existing films, like Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Widow, all set to be released from next year.

Marvel was acquired by the Walt Disney Company around ten years ago for $4 billion and has since brought Disney more than $18.2 billion from global box office sales, according to CNBC.

Disney’s own film, a remake of the studio’s animated hit 'Lion King,' smashed domestic box office records at the weekend. The film collected $185 million, according to Box Office Mojo, and set a record opening weekend for July, unseating ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.’ The Lion King’s global tally now totals $531 million.

