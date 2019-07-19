 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Boeing execs could face lengthy prison terms over MAX crashes, attorney tells Boom Bust

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 10:39
Get short URL
Boeing execs could face lengthy prison terms over MAX crashes, attorney tells Boom Bust
© Global Look Press / Leonid Faerberg
Hearings on aviation safety in the aftermath of two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes were held this week by the US House of Representatives panel. They included testimonies from families of the victims.

International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edwards joins RT’s Boom Bust to talk about the latest developments in the Boeing crashes case.

“I look at this as a negligence case,” he says, adding that attorneys will be looking at it as if there is a ‘smoking gun.’

“And what I mean by that is – did Boeing executives know that there is a problem with 737 MAX and they covered it up?”

According to Edwards, “If it can be proven that not only they were negligent but they covered it up, then it opens up fraud, civil and criminal penalties against the company, possibly other vendors involved in the manufacture. But for the officers and directors, they can absolutely be held criminally liable and face prison terms.”

The attorney has pointed out that “it could be severe penalties and very lengthy prison terms for Boeing executives.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies