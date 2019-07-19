Boeing execs could face lengthy prison terms over MAX crashes, attorney tells Boom Bust

Hearings on aviation safety in the aftermath of two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes were held this week by the US House of Representatives panel. They included testimonies from families of the victims.

International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edwards joins RT’s Boom Bust to talk about the latest developments in the Boeing crashes case.

“I look at this as a negligence case,” he says, adding that attorneys will be looking at it as if there is a ‘smoking gun.’

“And what I mean by that is – did Boeing executives know that there is a problem with 737 MAX and they covered it up?”

According to Edwards, “If it can be proven that not only they were negligent but they covered it up, then it opens up fraud, civil and criminal penalties against the company, possibly other vendors involved in the manufacture. But for the officers and directors, they can absolutely be held criminally liable and face prison terms.”

The attorney has pointed out that “it could be severe penalties and very lengthy prison terms for Boeing executives.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section