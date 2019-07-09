 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Indian tariffs on US goods ‘no longer acceptable!’ – Trump

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 13:48
Get short URL
Indian tariffs on US goods ‘no longer acceptable!’ – Trump
© Reuters / Sivaram V
US President Donald Trump once again slammed India’s retaliatory tariffs against American goods on Tuesday. The two countries have been engulfed in a trade dispute, hitting each other with tit-for-tat tariffs.

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

His statement comes after India introduced higher tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds, apples and walnuts, in response to Washington’s withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi. The tariffs are aimed at allowing India to receive around $217 million in additional revenue from US imports.

The standoff between the United States and India began last March, when Trump imposed a 25 percent import duty on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum products. Being a major exporter of those items to the American market, India was hit hard by the move, losing around $240 million.

Also on rt.com Trump says ‘very big trade deal’ with India may be coming

The sides have unsuccessfully tried to find common ground for over a year. In June, the US withdrew export incentives from Indian companies under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, affecting $5.5 billion worth of goods.

The two countries have been major trade partners during the past decade, with turnover between them standing at over $142 billion in 2018.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies