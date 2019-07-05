 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

My house, my rules: US government asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:34
Get short URL
My house, my rules: US government asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
Hi1710 BMC management chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset designed by Huawei's Hisilicon subsidiary © Reuters / Jason Lee
The United States has hit back at Chinese telecom giant Huawei, asking a federal judge in Texas to dismiss the firm’s lawsuit against the US ban on its products.

Huawei filed the lawsuit in March, claiming that a law limiting its American business is unconstitutional.

The world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a leading smartphone brand has become a casualty of the simmering US-China trade war. The company was blacklisted by the Trump administration after being accused of spying for Beijing, a claim the Chinese firm denies. Google, whose Android OS is used in many of Huawei’s phones, was among the American tech companies prohibited from dealing with Huawei.

Also on rt.com Hey Big Tech, good luck getting Huawei back! Boom Bust talks Trump’s flip-flop on Chinese firm’s ban

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” as long as the transactions won’t present a “great, national emergency problem.”

This week, Washington said that license requests from American companies seeking to import products to Huawei were being reviewed “under the highest national security scrutiny” because the company was still blacklisted.

According to the US administration, top representatives of the two countries are planning to resume talks next week.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies