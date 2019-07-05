My house, my rules: US government asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit

The United States has hit back at Chinese telecom giant Huawei, asking a federal judge in Texas to dismiss the firm’s lawsuit against the US ban on its products.

Huawei filed the lawsuit in March, claiming that a law limiting its American business is unconstitutional.

The world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a leading smartphone brand has become a casualty of the simmering US-China trade war. The company was blacklisted by the Trump administration after being accused of spying for Beijing, a claim the Chinese firm denies. Google, whose Android OS is used in many of Huawei’s phones, was among the American tech companies prohibited from dealing with Huawei.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” as long as the transactions won’t present a “great, national emergency problem.”

This week, Washington said that license requests from American companies seeking to import products to Huawei were being reviewed “under the highest national security scrutiny” because the company was still blacklisted.

According to the US administration, top representatives of the two countries are planning to resume talks next week.

