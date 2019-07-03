Hey Big Tech, good luck getting Huawei back! Boom Bust talks Trump’s flip-flop on Chinese firm’s ban

A truce in the US-China trade war and President Trump’s decision to allow US companies to sell technology to Huawei won’t change much for the Chinese telecom giant.

The company’s founder Ren Zhengfei said he doesn’t think it will have much of an impact on business. “We will still focus on doing our own job right,” he said.

Boom Bust discusses the matter with RT America correspondent Alex Mihailovich who says that working with US companies will certainly be great for Huawei. “But at the same time Huawei says there are other places… and we can go to other countries, we even believe in our own Chinese industry to be able to produce what the America can.”

“And here’s the problem,” Mihailovich adds, “Once you lose this type of client it’s really difficult to get that client back. So, that’s the problem that the US is going to see.”

He quotes Huawei’s CEO who said “the US is helping us in a great way by giving us these difficulties…”

With or without the US, the company will keep moving forward, Mihailovich says.

