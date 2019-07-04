Bitcoin only solution to fake US dollar racket – RT’s Keiser Report

Keiser Report hosts Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser discuss the conspiracy theory turned conspiracy fact, as Merrill Lynch admits to manipulating precious metals markets with spoof trading.

“As we’ve covered for years now, the precious metals market is undeniably manipulated by the same people who are printing all the money because they don’t want gold to rise up and attract capital while they try to pump the fake money called the US dollar,” Max says.

Stacy agrees that bitcoin is open-source money, which is important “because unlike gold the cryptocurrency community can pull their base layer of collateral out.”

Max points out that “regulators and the government are part of the racket, and the only path forward is through bitcoin which is hard money.”

“Every single gold bug would be retired now on billion-dollar private islands if they closely followed the Keiser Report,” he says.

