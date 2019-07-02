Bitcoin makes hard money fashionable again – RT’s Keiser Report
If it wasn’t for bitcoin, there would be no current rally in gold, says Max, noting that the cryptocurrency “made hard money fashionable again.”
“Bitcoin brings hard money back into the economy and is making everyone accountable. It’s similar to a gold standard which we used to have and which made accountability fashionable a hundred years ago,” he explains.
“But it makes it 10 times better because it happens every 10 minutes, every 10 minutes every single transaction that ever happened is audited and everyone has got to account for that transaction,” Max continues.
He points out that, as the result, we have “accountable participants in the society.”
