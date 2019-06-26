 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Breaking the ice: First LNG cargo from Russia’s Arctic arrives in Japan

Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 10:37
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
Russian energy giant Novatek has announced the first delivery of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Yamal project in the Arctic to Japan. It was unloaded at the Tobata LNG Terminal in accordance with the delivery schedule.

The shipment was carried out in accordance with the long-term agreement with France's Total.

“Japan is an important LNG market and one of the priority destinations in our LNG marketing strategy,”  said Novatek’s chairman of the management board Leonid Mikhelson.

He added that further development of the logistical chain using the Northern Sea Route and a transshipment terminal in Kamchatka will expand LNG supplies to Japan “as well as strengthen trade and economic links between our respective countries.”

Novatek has already been shipping LNG to Brazil, China, India, and other countries. The company aims to expand its supply geography and increase the presence in key Asian markets.

The $27 billion Yamal LNG project began operations in 2017 and has already shipped ten million tons of the liquefied fuel. The LNG plant has three trains with an annual capacity of 17.4 million tons per year.

Besides Novatek, Yamal LNG’s shareholders also include France’s Total, China’s CNPC and the Silk Road Fund.

