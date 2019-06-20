Putin predicts doubling of Russian agriculture exports by 2024

Sales of Russia’s agricultural products abroad are expected to reach $45 billion in the next five years, according to President Vladimir Putin.

That is “quite an achievable target,” Putin said on Thursday, during his annual Direct Line Q&A session.

“If, ten years ago, someone had told us that Russia would export agricultural products worth $25.7 billion-a-year, like in 2018, we would have laughed and said: “Thanks for your good-but-unfeasible intentions,” the Russian president said. But that has been already accomplished, he pointed out.

“We are striving to ensure that, by 2024, our agricultural exports reach $45 billion, and I think this is an attainable figure,” Putin said.

Boosting agricultural exports is currently one of Russia’s top-priority tasks. The country’s Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said this month that Russia will soon become one of the world’s 10 leading exporters of agricultural products.

