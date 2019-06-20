 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin predicts doubling of Russian agriculture exports by 2024

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 11:36
© pexels.com
Sales of Russia’s agricultural products abroad are expected to reach $45 billion in the next five years, according to President Vladimir Putin.

That is “quite an achievable target,” Putin said on Thursday, during his annual Direct Line Q&A session.

“If, ten years ago, someone had told us that Russia would export agricultural products worth $25.7 billion-a-year, like in 2018, we would have laughed and said: “Thanks for your good-but-unfeasible intentions,” the Russian president said. But that has been already accomplished, he pointed out.

“We are striving to ensure that, by 2024, our agricultural exports reach $45 billion, and I think this is an attainable figure,” Putin said.

Boosting agricultural exports is currently one of Russia’s top-priority tasks. The country’s Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said this month that Russia will soon become one of the world’s 10 leading exporters of agricultural products.

