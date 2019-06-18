 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Maxed out? Boeing says it’s open to changing the name of its troubled 737 MAX jet

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 10:39
© Reuters / Matt Mills McKnight
US aviation giant Boeing’s chief financial officer, Greg Smith, has revealed the possibility of a name change to the troubled 737 MAX aircraft. The plane has been grounded across the world following two fatal crashes last year.

“I’d say we’re being open-minded to all the input we get,” Smith told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

“We’re committed to doing what we need to do to restore it. If that means changing the brand to restore it, then we’ll address that. If it doesn’t, we’ll address whatever is a high priority.”

He noted that the company has no plans at this time to change the name, while it is focused on the safe return of the aircraft to service. According to Smith, Boeing still doesn’t have a timeframe for when airline regulators around the world will allow the plane to fly again.

Back in April, US President Donald Trump suggested rebranding the 737 MAX, claiming that would help to solve problems with the jet.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump tweeted.

Rebranding a plane due to bad publicity surrounding a crash would be unprecedented, aviation experts told CNN. They explained that airlines aren’t going to view the plane any differently with a different name.

As for the passengers, “Most people don’t know if they’re flying an Airbus or a Boeing,” said Shem Malmquist, an accident investigator and visiting professor at the Florida Institute of Technology. “They’re looking at the price on the ticket.”

Two Boeing 737 MAX airliners operated by Malaysia’s Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashed five months apart, killing a total of 346 people, and leading to a worldwide grounding of the new model. Both accidents were apparently caused by faulty data from Angle of Attack (AoA) sensors, which made the aircraft software falsely detect impending stalling and pushed the aircraft’s nose down.

The majority of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft had a non-working alert for faulty sensor data. The company scheduled the problem to be fixed three years after discovering it and didn’t inform the US Federal Aviation Administration until one of the planes crashed.

