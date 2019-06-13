 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin invites Indian PM Modi to be ‘main guest’ at Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:10 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited recently re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place in Vladivostok in September.

The two leaders held talks on Thursday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which is hosting the 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Putin and Modi discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the military, space and nuclear energy spheres.

“I want to invite you as the main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September this year,” Putin said.

The Indian prime minister has already accepted the invitation and suggested meeting the Russian leader even earlier, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will take place in Osaka, Japan, at the end of this month. Modi also wants to hold a trilateral meeting between Russia, India, and China during the G20.

