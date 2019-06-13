 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s gold & foreign exchange reserves exceed $500 billion

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 14:43
Get short URL
Russia’s gold & foreign exchange reserves exceed $500 billion
FILE PHOTO: St Basil's Cathedral in Moscow © Getty Images / Amin Mohammad Jamali
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reported Thursday that the country’s international reserves amounted to $502.7 billion last week, thus exceeding the target level set by the regulator.

The figure is up by $7.5 billion from the level seen a week earlier. According to the CBR, reserves increased by 1.5 percent “mainly due to a positive revaluation and the purchases of foreign currency within the framework of the budget rule.”

Also on rt.com Russia boosting gold & dumping dollar from foreign currency reserves

While Russia's international reserves are measured in terms of US dollars, they are actually highly-liquid foreign assets, comprising stocks of monetary gold, foreign currencies and Special Drawing Right (SDR) assets, which are at the disposal of the Central Bank and the government.

Accumulation of holdings is part of the national policy, according to the central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina. She said last month that reaching the target volume of half-a-trillion dollars in gold bullion and foreign currency holdings would be enough to tackle crisis-like episodes.

Also on rt.com Russia boosting gold reserves at a time of impending US dollar crisis – Peter Schiff

Russia has been significantly boosting its international reserves lately. As part of the broader strategy, the central bank opted to gradually diversify international holdings via decreasing its share of US dollars and stockpiling gold bullion to lessen the economy’s reliance on the greenback.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies