 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions Iran’s petrochemical holding group, subsidiaries & sales agents
HomeBusiness News

Trade war between United States & China is senseless, Antigua and Barbuda PM says

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
Trade war between United States & China is senseless, Antigua and Barbuda PM says
© pexels.com
The spiraling conflict between the world’s two largest economies, China and the US, is undermining global trade and development, the premier of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, told RT, at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

Prices globally could increase on a number of products if the two countries continue to hike tariffs, he said, noting that this will hamper world growth.

“So, I believe that potentially we may see a reduction in GDP to a tune of about $500 billion. And that… will literally impact all countries,” Browne warned.

Also on rt.com Trade war could trigger ‘global financial crisis,’ says ex-China central bank chief

According to him, Beijing and Washington should understand that they have an “obligation to collaborate” for the benefit of free trade and peace among nations.

“So, we think [the trade war] is senseless and hope it will come to an end very soon.” Such “muscular rhetoric” as is being used in the trade spat is unhelpful to the whole world, said the prime minister, adding that the two global powers need to act together and understand that “ordinary people in China, the US, the Caribbean and Russia will suffer as a result of this senseless trade war.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies