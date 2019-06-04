Keeping out the trash? RT’s Keiser Report checks one of the biggest wars & it’s not about garbage

While trash wars around the world are escalating, with the Philippines-Canada spat as the latest example, something no less intense is happening in the United States.

RT’s Keiser Report looks into media discussions about the people of Mountain View, California reportedly cracking down on a growing RV camp outside Google headquarters. The incident follows Silicon Valley locals’ chanting two years ago to ‘build a wall’ to keep homeless people out.

“That’s I think one of the biggest wars that actually has been going out,” says Stacy Herbert, explaining that “it’s a class issue; it is war against poor people.”

Max Keiser compares that to medieval deranged minds, while Stacy adds that the population of Silicon Valley and Mountain View truly believes that “they are astoundingly good human beings.”

