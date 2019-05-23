 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Who will cash in on US trade wars & how to get around the tariffs? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer

Published time: 23 May, 2019 14:52
Get short URL
Who will cash in on US trade wars & how to get around the tariffs? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer
© Getty Images / KTSDESIGN
While the trade dispute between the US and China is leaving scores of companies in a state of confusion and uncertainty, some beneficiaries are emerging.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Richard Wolff, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts, to find out which nations may capitalize on the trade turmoil, and if China would inevitably lose its former markets, including the US.

According to the expert, domestic and foreign companies in China started looking for the cheapest labor across Asia and all over the world long before the tariffs due to the dramatic increase in wage costs in China. Professor Wolff stressed that there are many ways, legal or illegal, to get around the import tariffs.

Also on rt.com Mass exodus of US firms from China amid trade war won’t mean they’ll be coming home, survey shows

“For example, long before the US even recognized the People’s Republic of China, the quantity of goods coming into the US labeled ‘Made in Hong Kong’ was incredible,” the economist said, stressing that everybody understood that those products were made in China, shipped to Hong Kong, shipped out with changed labels, and “everybody gets along.”

Wolff believes that the Chinese are clever and have had a lot of experience in how to avoid tariffs and keep doing business.

”A lot of countries around the world, not just in Asia, but everywhere, are willing to cooperate, because then they get a piece of the trade between China and the US,” he said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies