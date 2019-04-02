Why can't the Fed fix the economy? RT’s Keiser Report finds out

Putting money into people’s hands is good for business, the economy, and the markets, says Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and a US 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

“This is not socialism, this is capitalism where income doesn’t start at zero,” he claims.

RT’s Keiser Report discusses the issue, noting that free money from the Federal Reserve is a “limited pie.” In fact, there’s so much money in the hands of the wealthiest one percent that they “can’t even possibly spend it,” Stacy Herbert says. There’s only monetary policy but no industrial, fiscal, or other policies that could help the ordinary bottom 99 percent, she notes.

