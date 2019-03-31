Co-owner of Russia’s 2nd biggest airline dies in plane crash in Germany

Russia’s fourth richest woman, Natalia Fileva, who chaired the executive board of S7 Airlines, has died in a crash of a small plane near Frankfurt, Germany, which took the lives of a pilot and another passenger as well.

A six-seater airplane with Fileva on board took off from France and was en route to the central German town of Egelsbach when it crashed in a field near the town of Erzhausen, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Frankfurt, police said, adding that at least three people, including the pilot, were on board. The exact number, as well as the identities of the other passengers, is still being verified.

Жена Владислава Филёва Наталья занимала 4-е место в списке 50 богатейших женщин России. Её состояние оценивалось в 600 миллионов долларов. Наталья была совладелицей авиакомпании S7 вместе со своим мужем. pic.twitter.com/0IEREYY3ik — €☆KONEV☆€ (@Konev_55) March 31, 2019

The American, Epic E1000 turboprop light aircraft apparently crashed into the ground as it was preparing to make a landing at Egelsbach airport. The plane was destroyed and completely burnt out as it hit the ground, according to police. The debris is scattered around an area of a 20 meter-radius.

🇩🇪 ✈️ — JUST IN: A S7 Airliner plane carrying 3 people crashed in Frankfurt, Germany moments ago. The pilot and two Russians were killed, Including the founder and owner of the S7 Airline. ••• Two other individuals died in a crash with a police car responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/2hCPHjCxTG — BELAAZ (@THEBELAAZ) March 31, 2019

Natalia was the wife of Vladislav Filev, the CEO and co-owner of S7 Airlines – Russia’s biggest private airline holding company. Her personal wealth amounted to $600 million. The couple have four children, including one adopted child.

The company confirmed Fileva’s death to Russian business daily, Vedomosti. “The S7 Group team expresses deepest condolences to [her] family and loved ones,” the airline’s statement said. Fileva was 55.

