Costs of global business: RT’s Boom Bust tours you around world’s most expensive cities

It's the first time three cities have shared the top spot in the 30-year history of the annual Economist Intelligence Unit survey.

The annual index was designed to help companies calculate cost-of-living expenses for expatriates and business travellers. RT’s Boom Bust discusses the list of the most and least expensive cities with Conservative TV and Radio Commentator Steve Malzberg who says “expensive cities seem to keep flourishing.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section