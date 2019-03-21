Dark clouds forming over Big Tech: RT’s Boom Bust looks at why Europe is ‘picking on Google’

The EU has slapped tech giant Google with a massive €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) fine for blocking rivals’ ads.

Boom Bust talked to Adam Mesh, CEO at the Adam Mesh Trading Group, who said that since 2017 the Big Tech firm has been fined $9.3 billion.

The bigger concern, according to him, is that the company keeps getting fined and Europe is picking on tech.

“Now we’re seeing same kind of sentiment move toward the US…,” he says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section