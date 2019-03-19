Can Google create the Netflix of gaming? RT’s Boom Bust finds out…

Tech giant Google is expected to reveal its mysterious cloud gaming platform which will allow high-end games to be played without having to dish out hundreds of dollars for gaming hardware.

The company hopes the service will allow it to reach hundreds of millions of people rather than the tens of millions who currently own video game consoles.

Boom Bust host Bart Chilton and conservative TV and radio commentator Steve Malzberg discuss whether Google has enough power to topple the kings of the gaming industry.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section