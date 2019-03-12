Troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes banned from UK airspace

The UK Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday a ban on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from British airspace. Britain has joined a growing number of countries grounding the aircraft after two deadly crashes in recent weeks.

The 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after take-off on Sunday en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board. The tragedy followed Lion Air 737 Max 8 crash in October that killed 189 passengers and crew.

Statement: Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft.



The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.



You can read the full update online: https://t.co/xa1BUR7wJkpic.twitter.com/AsmhLElF0K — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) March 12, 2019

"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragic incident in Ethiopia on Sunday," the UK authority said in a statement.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

The aviation authority added that its “safety directive will be in place until further notice."

"We remain in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and industry regulators globally," the statement said.

Also on rt.com Australia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights following second deadly crash

According to the authority, there are currently five 737 MAX 8 aircraft registered and operational in the United Kingdom. A sixth was planned to commence operations later this week.

It noted that the “US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responsible for certifying all Boeing 737 MAX models and it is the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) that validates this certification across the EU, including the UK.”

The announcement by the United Kingdom follows similar moves by Australia, China, Indonesia, the Cayman Islands, Ethiopia, Mongolia and Morocco.

On Tuesday, South Africa, Singapore and Vietnam also announced that they were grounding the troubled aircraft. India’s aviation regulator also tightened norms governing the operation the jet.



For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section